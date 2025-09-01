'Bear Aware' workshop coming up in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — There will be a "Bear Aware" workshop in Great Falls on Thursday, September 4, 2025, presented by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks; Sun River Watershed Group; and High Plains Conservation District.

Come learn how to deter bear activity from your ranch and farm and get information on safely living and recreating in bear country.

There will be a presentation by FWP bear biologists, followed by practice using bear spray (using inert spray).

Attendees will automatically be entered into a raffle to win bear spray and a holster.

Registration is free, but please use this link to RSVP if you're planning to attend.

The forum will be at the High Plains Conservation District located at 3615 29th Street SW in Great Falls.

Doors open at 6 pm. There will be a food truck at the venue ready to serve before the presentation starts. Presentation begins at 6:30 pm.