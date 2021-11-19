Bicyclist dies after collision with truck in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A bicyclist died after a collision with a semi truck in Great Falls on Friday, November 19, 2021.

It happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue West and 3rd Street NW.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and found that the adult bicyclist died at the scene.

The name of the bicyclist has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

There is no word on whether any citations have been issued or charges filed at this point.

The Great Falls Police Department is continuing to investigate, with assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Responding agencies included the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Emergency Service, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and the Montana Highway Patrol.

The GFPD said in a news release: "Please send your prayers to the family, the witnesses, and the emergency personnel who responded."