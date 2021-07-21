Big Sky Bus Lines gets creative to hire drivers

GREAT FALLS — Big Sky Bus Lines, which operates school buses for Great Falls Public Schools, has been recruiting in a very unconventional way - with people dressed in costumes, and with a catchy video.

General manager Barbie Stucker said, “Recruiting is always in the back of our mind. If you look at our signs, they are up all year long.”

“What we are really seeing is that people notice the signage, but we liked making the videos. We actually made a video last year so when the song 'Drive' by Alan Jackson came on, I told Brie (Walsh) she had to listen to it.”

The company then worked to create their very own music video.

Big Sky Bus Lines also has two volunteers who dress up in costume to catch the eyes of people who might be interested in driving a school bus.

“We usually get a lot of waves and honks,” said Walsh. She was a driving force in creating the videos, and said she wanted to capture the feeling of what it's like to work at Big Sky Bus Lines, which she says is fun and inviting.

Stucker said they spend a majority of the summer training those who do not have their CDLS on how to drive and maneuver the buses so that when they school year begins, new drivers are set up for success.

Possession of a commercial driving license is not required to apply. The company provides the training necessary to qualify for a Class B interstate license with passenger endorsement, and pays for your D.O.T physical and pre-employment drug and alcohol testing.