Montana State Bobcats hockey team heading to national championship, launches GoFundMe to cover travel expenses

BOZEMAN — The Montana State Bobcats hockey team is heading to the ACHA National Championships after clinching a spot with back-to-back championship wins.

To help cover travel expenses, the Bobcats have launched a GoFundMe campaign. According to GoFundMe, "This invitation to Nationals is the culmination of countless hours, days, months, and years worth of work and sacrifice by our players & volunteer staff. Our goal is to provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these student athletes while also proudly representing Montana State University, Bozeman, & Montana on a national stage.

Founded in 1998, the MSU Bobcats are a competitive hockey team that competes in the West Division of the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA). The team is a pay-to-play organization that operates under the MSU Club Sports department and is not part of the University's athletic department. As a result, the team receives less than 2% of their annual funding from the university. The remaining funds for the entire operating budget, including the 40+ game regular season schedule, league playoffs, Regional Championships, & the National Championship, are fully funded by our student athlete's player dues, sponsorships, & team fundraising."

According to the release, the team recently won the 2026 Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League (MWCHL) League Championship in convincing fashion for the third time in program history. From there, the Bobcats went on to win the Regional Championships with an 8-0 win over the University of Denver and a 10-2 victory over the University of Utah. The wins at Regionals officially secured a spot in the upcoming 2026 National Championships as one of the top 16 teams from across the country. The ACHA National Championships are being held March 12-17 in St. Louis, MO.

100% of fundraising for the trip to the National Championships will be used for:

-Team travel (airline tickets)

-Extra baggage fees for hockey equipment

-transportation- Bus rental in St. Louis

-Team lodging costs

-Team meals

-Pre-Nationals practice costs

