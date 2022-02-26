Watch

Photos: Montana and Montana State women's Cat-Griz game

The Montana Lady Griz topped the Montana State Bobcats 71-57 on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 in Missoula.

KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO12.jpg
Montana State University sophomore Lexi Deden (21) feels the defensive pressure during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO2.jpg
Montana State University sophomore Taylor Janssen (24) looks for an opening during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO1.jpg
Montana State University junior Darian White (0) pushes through the key during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO3.jpg
Montana State University junior Madison Jackson (20) thros a pass during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO4.jpg
University of Montana senior Abby Anderson (11) battles Montana State University sophomore Lexi Deden (21) for possession during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO5.jpg
Montana State University senior Ashley Van Sickle (3) shoots a three-pointer during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO6.jpg
Montana State University senior Ashley Van Sickle (3) looks for an opening during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO7.jpg
Montana State University sophomore Lexi Deden (21) moves around the defense during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO8.jpg
Montana State University junior Darian White (0) looks to the basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO9.jpg
Montana State University sophomore Katelynn Limardo (11) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO10.jpg
University of Montana senior Sophia Stiles (2) blocks a shot from Montana State University junior Darian White (0) during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO11.jpg
Montana State University sophomore Katelynn Limardo (11) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO13.jpg
University of Montana head coach Brian Holsinger points UM senior Abby Anderson (11) to the locker room during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO14.jpg
Montana State University junior Darian White (0) dribbles the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO15.jpg
University of Montana senior Nyah Morris-Nelson (1) looks for an open pass during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO16.jpg
University of Montana senior Sophia Stiles (2) drives to the basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO17.jpg
University of Montana junior Carmen Gfeller (20) dribbles the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO18.jpg
University of Montana senior Abby Anderson (11) scores a breakaway basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO19.jpg
University of Montana senior Abby Anderson (11) scores a breakaway basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO20.jpg
University of Montana senior Sophia Stiles (2) surveys her passing options during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO21.jpg
University of Montana senior Abby Anderson (11) scores a layup basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO22.jpg
University of Montana sophomore Kyndall Keller (12) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO23.jpg
University of Montana junior Carmen Gfeller (20) shoots a layup during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO24.jpg
The University of Montana bench cheers during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO25.jpg
University of Montana junior Katerina Tsineke (5) runs with the ball during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO26.jpg
University of Montana junior Carmen Gfeller (20) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO27.jpg
Montana State University sophomore Leia Beattie (15) grabs a rebound during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO28.jpg
University of Montana senior Sophia Stiles (2) pushes past the bobcats defense during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO29.jpg
The University of Montana bench cheers during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO30.jpg
University of Montana senior Sophia Stiles (2) takes a shot during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO32.jpg
University of Montana junior Carmen Gfeller (20) gets stuck in traffic during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO31.jpg
The University of Montana dance team performs during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO33.jpg
University of Montana freshman Haley Huard (10) throws a pass during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO34.jpg
University of Montana senior Nyah Morris-Nelson (1) scores a basket during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO35.jpg
University of Montana senior Sophia Stiles (2) pushes past the bobcat defense during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO36.jpg
The University of Montana celebrates their victory after the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO37.jpg
The University of Montana celebrates their victory after the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports
KPAX 022622 Women Cats Griz Basketball JDO38.jpg
The University of Montana celebrates their victory after the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports

