Photos: Montana State men host Montana in rivalry game
Photos from Montana and Montana State's men's basketball game at Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Montana and Montana State's men's basketball teams met for the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Worthington Arena. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports