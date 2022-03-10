Photos: UM, MSU open Big Sky Tournament quarterfinal play

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Montana and Montana State opened quarterfinal play in the men's Big Sky Conference Tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 10, 2022. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next