Rapid Reaction: No. 9 Montana State 13, No. 19 Weber State 7

OGDEN, Utah — The Bobcats prevailed on the road in a Top 20 matchup.

Matt McKay scored a rushing touchdown, Blake Glessner kicked a pair of field goals in the third quarter to break a tied game and No. 9 Montana State held on to beat No. 19 Weber State 13-7 at Stewart Stadium on Friday night to remain perfect in conference play.

The Wildcats struck first on a 9-yard touchdown run from Josh Davis to cap off a 10-play, 97-yard opening drive to go up 7-0.

After going 3-and-out on its first drive, the Bobcats went on an 11-play drive that culminated on a 1-yard touchdown run from McKay to tie the game.

After a scoring drought that extended from the first quarter to the middle of the third, Glessner kicked two field goals (46 and 32 yards) within a span of four minutes to put the Bobcats up 13-7. That pair of field goals stood for the final score.

TURNING POINT: With under two minutes remaining, Montana State's Daniel Hardy got a pivotal sack — his third of the game — of Weber State quarterback Bronson Barron to force the Wildcats to punt with 1:29 remaining in the game...on the Bobcats' ensuing drive, McKay picked up a critical first down to ice the game.

STAT OF THE GAME: In a game that was a defensive struggle, Montana State and Weber State combined for 15 punts, eight from the Bobcats and seven from the Wildcats...third down efficiency was a scarcity in this one, with MSU converting just 1-of-14 and Weber 2-of-13.

GAME BALLS: With neither team finding the endzone outside of the first quarter, Glessner's leg was the deciding factor....Ty Okada and Troy Andersen each had double digit tackles for the Bobcats. Okada had 11 and Andersen racked up an even 10.

WHAT'S NEXT: Montana State (6-1, 4-0) returns home next Saturday to host Idaho State for the Bobcats' Pack The Place In Pink game. Weber State (2-4, 1-2) travels to take on Eastern Washington.