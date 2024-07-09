Black bear euthanized at Hungry Horse Reservoir

KALISPELL — State wildlife officials report a black bear was recently trapped and euthanized after incidents at a pair of campgrounds in Flathead County.

According to a news release, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) was notified of a black bear getting into “unsecured food attractants” at the Emery Bay Campground and Goose Head dispersed camping site at the north end of the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

FWP reports a camper was cited for disobeying the Flathead National Forest food storage order.

Traps were set on July 4 and the camping sites were closed. FWP captured the male bear on July 8 and euthanized it due to food conditioning, the release states. The camping sites have since been reopened.

FWP notes Montana is bear country and campers should “Be Bear Aware” and secure food attractants.



Keep food and anything with a scent out of tents.

Dispose of garbage in bear resistant bins; otherwise, take it with you and dispose of it properly elsewhere.

Do not bury or burn garbage.

Follow local land management agency food storage orders [links-2.govdelivery.com] and properly store unattended food and anything else with a scent.

Learn more information at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear.

FWP advises that bear conflicts should be reported immediately to wildlife officials.

In Northwest Montana, contact:

