Bobby Bachman, Station Manager/Sr. Director of Sales

Bobby Bachman is originally from Denver, CO but has lived in Montana since 2000. He has worked at 5 of the 7 MTN Stations in the state of Montana, building strong customer relationships across the state. Honing in his skills as a local and national multi-media Senior Account Executive for 15 years, he now oversees the television and digital sales team, in addition to the team of Emmy Award-winning producers. During his tenure, he has endured and thrived in unpredictable swings in the economy, political cycles, and a pandemic. All the while finding unique ways to create value, partnerships, and grow local revenue for the station. Bobby and his wife have 2 children and have lived in Bozeman since 2011.

Contact Bobby:

Cell: 406-868-8635

Email: bobby.bachman@kbzk.com