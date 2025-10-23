Bobcat Insider: After bye, Montana State rested, refocused for stretch run

BOZEMAN — Montana State returns from its bye week to begin the back half of its schedule with a road game at Cal Poly.

The fifth-ranked Bobcats have won five consecutive games, including their first three Big Sky Conference games by a combined score of 139-27.

In this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, hosts Grace Lawrence of MTN Sports and Keaton Gillogly, the MSU play-by-play voice, are joined by Bobcats coach Brent Vigen and linebacker Bryce Grebe.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Vigen talks about how the Bobcats utilized the bye week and then breaks down the recent play of running back Adam Jones, tight end Rocky Lencioni and the MSU defense. He also looks ahead to the matchup with Cal Poly, which is 3-4 on the season with a 1-2 mark in Big Sky play.

Grebe assesses the play of the defense this season and discusses their focus the rest of the way. He also breaks down the linebacker room and talks about representing Melstone. Grebe, a sophomore, is third on the team with 35 total tackles, including two for loss.

Saturday's game between Montana State and Cal Poly will kick off at 6 p.m. (MT) in San Luis Obispo, Calif. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on CBS affiliates across Montana.

