BOZEMAN — One of the biggest games of the 2025 FCS season is on deck Saturday when No. 3 Montana State hosts No. 2 South Dakota State.

The Bobcats will be back inside Bobcat Stadium for their annual Gold Rush home opener after kicking off their season with a loss at FBS Oregon last week.

MSU coach Brent Vigen and running back Julius Davis join this week's episode of the Bobcat Insider, hosted by Grace Lawrence of MTN Sports and Keaton Gillogly of the Bobcat Radio Network, to recap the game against the Ducks and set the scene for matchup with the Jackrabbits.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Montana State resets, readies for Gold Rush showdown with South Dakota State

In this week's show, Vigen talks about the performances of some of the younger players against Oregon, Justin Lamson's first start at quarterback for the Bobcats and the need to get the running game going against South Dakota State.

Meanwhile, Davis discusses his time at Montana State and the community of Bozeman, as well as the lessons the Bobcats can take from Oregon into their game with the Jackrabbits.

Montana State and South Dakota State are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on CBS affiliates across Montana except in the Missoula market, where the MSU-SDSU game will air on The Spot – MTN. Learn how to watch The Spot – MTN.

