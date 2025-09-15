Boy dies after falling from trailer during homecoming parade in Ravalli County

MISSOULA — The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 12-year old boy died when he fell off a trailer in the Florence homecoming parade on Friday, September 12, 2025.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Florence Carlton Loop and Tie Chute Lane.

MHP says the boy was on the Big Tex trailer being pulled by a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when he fell off.

The boy was run over by the trailer's tires; he died from his injuries.

The name of the boy has not been released at this point.

The homecoming football game has been canceled.

Florence Carlton School Superintendent Todd Fiske sent an email to families regarding the accident.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the decision to cancel this evening's Homecoming football game. Earlier today, a tragic accident occurred during our Homecoming parade, and our thoughts are with all those affected.

Out of respect for the individuals and families impacted, and in recognition of the grief felt across our school and community, we believe it is appropriate to pause and reflect rather than proceed with tonight's celebration.

We know Homecoming is a cherished tradition, and in the coming days, we will come together to honor those affected and support one another through this difficult time. Counselors and support staff will be available for students and staff over the weekend and of course, Monday when school resumes. Please look for another announcement outlining times available for this support.

Thank you for your understanding, compassion, and strength as we navigate this moment together.

The Ravalli County Coroner's Office and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the accident.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.