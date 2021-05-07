Brandi Carlile to perform two shows in Missoula

MISSOULA — Multi-Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has rescheduled her Missoula performance and will kick off the 2021 KettleHouse Amphitheater summer concert season on Friday, July 2.

Logjam Presents also announced on Friday that because of high demand a second show will take place on Saturday, July 3.

All originally purchased tickets for Carlile’s 2020 KettleHouse Amphitheater performance will automatically transfer to the rescheduled event on July 2. No refunds or exchanges are necessary.

Tickets for the Saturday show as well as remaining tickets for the Friday concert will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11 at the Top Hat box office in downtown Missoula and online at logjampresents.com.

General admission standing pit tickets, reserved stadium seating tickets and general admission lawn tickets are available. Shuttle and parking tickets for this event are also available for advance purchase. All ages are welcome.

Carlile is a six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer and activist.

Additionally, Carlile’s new memoir, Broken Horses, recently debuted at #1 on The New York Times Best Sellers list and continues to receive overwhelming critical acclaim.