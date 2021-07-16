Watch
One dead, one injured in Billings fatal crash

Posted at 4:51 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 10:52:20-04

ONE PERSON DIED AND ANOTHER PERSON WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL IN A TWO-VEHICLE CRASH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. — Update 8:50 a.m.

Billings police said in a press release the driver of the pickup was a 21-year-old man from Hardin. The driver of the minivan died at the scene and was believed to be a man in his 30s.

Preliminary investigation results indicate the truck was driving south on 6th Street West when it collided with the minivan, which was traveling east on Lewis Avenue.

BILLINGS - One person died and another person was taken to the hospital in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

The crash happened at 6th Street West and Lewis Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The driver of a minivan died, and the driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital.

Billings police report the intersection will be closed for the foreseeable future.

