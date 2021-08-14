Brother of man who died in Missoula officer-involved shooting discusses incident

MISSOULA — We are hearing from the family of a man who died early this week in an officer-involved shooting in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott has identified the man who died as 21-year-old Brendon Galbreath of Missoula.

We spoke with Galbreath’s brother, Terrance LaFromboise Friday. The family told us Galbreath was a pre-med student at UCLA and was back in Montana due to COVID-19.

Terrance LaFromboise Terrance LaFromboise (L) / Brendon Galbreath (R)

LaFromboise said his brother was a kind, caring, and honest person, and that he worked at AT&T in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department reports Galbreath died following a police pursuit that ended on Stephens Avenue early Thursday. MPD says Galbreath fired a handgun, and an officer returned fire.

According to police, officers on the scene provided medical aid and called for EMS. Galbreath was taken to St. Patrick Hospital where he later passed away.

"I want people to know that this incident is not indicative of who my brother Brendon is. There are about three or four key pieces that are not adding up to me. And I know my brother will take full responsibility for his actions and I’m really hoping the Missoula Police Department do the same." - Terrance LaFromboise

MTN News plans to speak with LaFromboise further and will have bring you the details of that conversation this weekend.

