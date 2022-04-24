Browning and East Glacier residents are asked to reduce water use

GREAT FALLS — Two Medicine Water Company in Glacier County is asking people to restrict water use until further notice.

The agency says there is no water flow into the communities of Browning and East Glacier due to a power outage at the water plant.

The outage caused the drains that treat the water to shut down. They are currently operating on what is in the storage of water tanks.

Glacier Electric did restore power, but due to the amount of time they were without power there was some damage.

Due to the water issue, the Blackfeet Tribal Offices will be closed on Monday, April 25.

In addition, there will be no school or work for School District #9 on Monday due to the town of Browning having no or very little water, according to superintendent Corrina Guardipee-Hall.

Two Medicine Water says they are trying to solve the problem and working with technical assistance contractors.



