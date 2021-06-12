If You Like Taco Bell Crunchwraps, You’ll Love This Homemade Buffalo Chicken Version

You have to hand it to Taco Bell. The fast-food restaurant chain came up with a winning idea with its crunchwrap supreme. The idea of taking all the fixings of Mexican meal (ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, nacho cheese and sour cream) and wrapping it like a delicious present in a flour tortilla before frying it into crispy perfection is brilliant.

But creative cooks always find ways to add new flavor to the original idea — and make something they love at home.

The culinary experts at Delish decided to give the crunchwrap a Buffalo-chicken makeover, and it looks amazing.

Their Buffalo chicken crunchwrap takes all of your favorite flavors from a plate of wings and adds a fresh new layer of fun.

Adobe

Everything you’d expect from a plate Buffalo wings is included in this crunchwrap: juicy chicken, the heat of the Buffalo sauce, the fresh crunch of celery and gooey cheese.

To make this irresistible recipe, you’ll need shredded chicken, hot sauce (Frank’s is always a great option), tortillas, chives, ranch and a few other ingredients. The Delish recipe provides all the details you need to prepare the dish to make four Buffalo chicken crunchwraps. Need more? Just increase the amounts to make more servings for everyone at your table.

For the chicken, cooking the breast meat in a slow cooker or Instant Pot makes it easy to shred when it’s done. If you want it to be even easier, put the cooked chicken into a bowl and use a hand mixer to shred it in seconds.

You can also buy canned chicken or a fully-cooked rotisserie chicken at your favorite grocery store to simplify your food preparation.

Adobe

Once the chicken is cooked, the rest of the recipe takes just a few minutes to put together before it’s ready to go into a frying pan.

Check out Delish’s Buffalo chicken crunchwrap video to see how it’s done.

In just 30 minutes you can have a meal the whole family will love — and a new recipe to add to your dinner rotation. And you don’t even have to order takeout or go to the drive-thru.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.