Budget airline to wind down West Coast flights to focus on East Coast operations

Budget airline Avelo announced it will close its base at Hollywood Burbank Airport later this year.

The airline said it will begin drawing down operations on Aug. 12, when it reduces its presence at the airport to a single aircraft. Full suspension of operations at Burbank is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Avelo currently offers flights from the airport to destinations in California, Oregon, Montana and Washington.

"This was not an easy decision," said Avelo CEO Andrew Levy. "Our company’s deepest operational roots are in BUR, having launched our first flight there over four years ago during the COVID pandemic."

The airline faced criticism earlier this year after it signed an agreement to provide charter services for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Despite that backlash over the deportation flights, Levy said there was no "one singular reason" for ending service out of Burbank.

"We believe the continuation of service from BUR in the current operating environment will not deliver adequate financial returns in a highly competitive backdrop," Levy said. "We intend to redeploy these BUR aircraft to business areas where we see more efficient longer-term growth prospects, while also building depth and breadth to our East Coast operation."