IKEA announces it will open new stores across the US

IKEA plans to open 10 new stores across the United States in 2026.

The newly announced locations will be in the Los Angeles and Chicago metropolitan areas, as well as Fort Collins, Colorado, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The company had already announced plans to open stores in Huntsville, Alabama; two locations in the Dallas area; Phoenix; Houston; and the Washington, D.C., region.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Tech giant Palantir exits Denver, moves headquarters to Miami

The planned expansion follows a similar pace in 2025, when the Scandinavian retailer opened 14 stores in the U.S.

IKEA, known for its low-cost, ready-to-assemble furniture and home goods, reported $5.3 billion in total sales for the fiscal year that ended in August 2025.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Yum Brands to shutter hundreds of Pizza Hut stores amid strategic review

“Looking ahead to FY26, we will build on this momentum, focusing on continued investment in the U.S. to make IKEA more affordable, accessible and sustainable," said Rob Olson, interim CEO of IKEA U.S.

IKEA is the largest furniture retailer in the world, operating in more than 30 countries.

