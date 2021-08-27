Butte doctor sued by former patient had a history of legal problems in Alaska

BUTTE — A doctor who used to work at a health clinic in Butte is accused in a civil suit of inappropriate behavior with a patient. This same doctor has had legal troubles and lost his privilege to practice medicine in Alaska before coming to Butte.

A Butte woman is suing Dr. Jordan H. Greer, along with his former employer the Southwest Montana Community Health Center, alleging the doctor made unwanted sexual advances toward her during an examination in 2019 and allegedly stalked her.

Photo provided

Greer is not facing any criminal charges in Butte in connection with these allegations.

Prior to coming to Butte, Alaska State Medical Board records show Dr. Greer had surrendered his license in 2017 to practice medicine in Alaska. Records indicate Greer has previous run-ins with the law in Alaska connected to driving under the influence, assault on a peace officer and disorderly conduct.

The attorney for the Butte woman in the lawsuit claims the health clinic bears much responsibility.

“He never should have been in a position to see patients in Butte, Montana, and our concern is the Southwest Montana Community Health Center hired a doctor and put him in contact with patients without having the proper without have the proper vetting of this particular doctor done,” said Attorney Lawrence Henke, who is representing the woman in the lawsuit.

A quick Google search of Dr. Greer and the Alaska Medical Board shows the Greer was being scrutinized for his behavior back in 2015. This includes concerns that Greer allegedly had an alcohol problem and Greer “voluntarily underwent an evaluation by an addiction expert, who diagnosed alcohol use disorder.”

Phone calls and emails to the Southwest Montana Health Center seeking comment on the lawsuit and the allegations were not returned by deadline Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

