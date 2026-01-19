Butte driver charged with misdemeanor after fatal pedestrian crash

BUTTE — A 75-year-old Butte man faces misdemeanor charges after striking two pedestrians in October, killing one and seriously injuring another.

John Walker is charged with careless driving resulting in death and serious bodily injury following the Oct. 25 incident at the corner of East 2nd and Gaylord Street in Butte.

Christopher DeShazo was killed in the crash, and Jonathan Crowley suffered a serious brain injury.

The two men were crossing the street in broad daylight when Walker's vehicle struck them.

Walker will make his first appearance in Butte city court on Jan. 28th. If convicted, he faces up to six months in jail and a fine of $5,000, or both.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to the intersection at 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 25 following reports of a vehicle versus pedestrians accident.

The men, ages 42 and 49, had been walking southbound across Second Street when they were struck by Walker's eastbound vehicle.

Both pedestrians sustained serious injuries and were transported to St. James Healthcare.

After initial investigation, speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the accident. The Butte Police Department conducted additional testing and investigation with assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol.

