Butte leaders encourage local shopping and weekly takeout to support small businesses

BUTTE - Butte’s business leaders want to help small businesses negatively impacted by Covid-19 to get through this difficult time of year.

“Keeping people employed, keeping businesses open, keeping the economy going,” said Director of Small Business Development Center Julie Jaksha.

In response to some small businesses owners air grievances over the limitation put on their businesses due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Small Businesses Development Center and Chamber of Commerce are pushing programs such as Takeout Tuesday and First Fridays to encourage the public to shop local and make Tuesday a day when you order out from a local restaurant.

“I think people always need a break from cooking I will always take a break from cooking, and it allows them to do it safely if they’re not comfortable going into the restaurant and sitting down and just chill, like I said, grab and app, order, call it in, whatever, pick it up on the way home,” said Jaksha.

Local business leaders say this time is more important than ever to help out the local business community, which is suffering from the post-holiday slump.

“They’re waiting to see how the new year starts out, they’re resetting their budget and things, so it’s typically a hard quarter, and when you compound that with Covid, it can really make things tough for the owner of a local business or restaurant,” said Jaksha.

The city also plans to host special events on the first Friday of each month to also draw people to local businesses.