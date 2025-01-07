Butte man arrested in Wells Fargo Bank robbery Tuesday morning

Butte – A 45-year-old Butte man is in custody in connection with robbing the Wells Fargo bank Tuesday morning.

Butte sheriff Ed Lester said a man entered the bank at Harrison and Elizabeth Warren avenues about 10:55 a.m. and demanded money. Bank employees gave the man money, and he remained inside the bank until police arrived.

Officers found the suspect sitting in the bank lobby and he was arrested without incident.

No injuries were reported in the robbery. Police impounded a vehicle left in the parking lot by the suspected robber.

The incident remains under investigation.