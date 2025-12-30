Butte man seeks justice after husband's death amid coroner controversy

BUTTE — A Butte man is fighting for answers regarding his husband's death while calling for reforms to the county coroner's office after what he describes as mishandled remains and poor communication from Butte-Silver Bow County officials.

Doug Ingraham married Caleb Boleman on Dec. 31, 2023 — a date they chose because "it was one, two, three, one, two, three." The newlyweds celebrated what Ingraham called "definitely a high point in my life."

Just over six months later, Boleman unexpectedly passed away in his sleep at the couple's Butte home. He was 32 years old.

In the months following Boleman's death, Ingraham began asking Butte-Silver Bow County officials questions about his husband's death. He only learned details after a letter from Boleman's relatives was sent to county commissioners in 2025.

In the letter, a deputy coroner informed the Boleman family that "a smorgasbord of drugs" were found in Boleman's system. The coroner later told the family that Boleman's cause and manner of death could not be determined.

"I feel like I lost those folks out of my life. The in-laws and I weren't quite on the same page. We seemed to be at an impasse," Ingraham said.

Coroner Lori Durkin, who was reelected in 2024, was placed on paid administrative leave in January 2025. The Boleman family filed a lawsuit against the county several days after the letter was sent, and Ingraham filed a separate lawsuit in May.

Ingraham says the alleged mishandling of Boleman's remains and lack of communication with county officials to Ingraham, Boleman's legal next of kin, has driven a wedge between himself and his husband's family.

In October, during the week of her deposition, Durkin retired from her position. According the interim county coroner she received $37,000 payment from the time that she was on paid administrative leave.

Jason Parish was appointed to the coroner position in November and will have to run for the elected position in 2026.

"It's very telling that she chose that moment to step down, I believe," Ingraham said. "She had been on the voluntary suspension drawing a county wage, and then the week of deposition, this retirement is announced to the community."

Ingraham wants to see the county coroner position become a professional position rather than an electoral position.

"For the coroner and the duties that they have and the responsibilities that are consistent with modern care and privacy practices... that's what needs to happen," Ingraham said.

He believes the change is necessary for the community's safety. He is awaiting a judge's decision to join the lawsuit against Butte-Silver Bow County.

"Not so much in this case, but if it was a contested legal case or a murder or something that we needed better answers on for our community the evidence that they collected would've not been useful," Ingraham said.

