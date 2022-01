KALISPELL — Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle on Jan. 9.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports Tamryn Strickrodt, 33, of Butte died after being struck by a car while walking along US Highway 2 between Hungry Horse and Coram.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) previously reported she was hit by a Toyota Camry being driven by a 33-year-old man from Coram near mile marker 145.

The MHP is investigating the incident.