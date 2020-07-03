Butte prepares for annual Third of July fireworks display

BUTTE - A crew was busy in Butte Thursday getting ready for the annual third of July fireworks display happening Friday night.

Workers with Big Sky Fireworks out of Helena were on the loft of Big Butte Thursday setting up the canons that will shoot off the fireworks over Butte.

The show is set to begin at 10:30 p.m. and last about 20 minutes. Workers hope the display will cheer people up during this difficult time.

“Everybody's been cooped up, everybody's had a lot on their mind with covid and the pandemic, this is a chance to cut loose and be responsible. You can maintain social distancing at any park, or in your car or from your house window and be safe and observe the show in all its glory and splendor,” said Slater Henkel.

KXLF will be broadcasting the whole display live Friday night as soon as it begins.

