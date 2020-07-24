Butte sets up board to oversee new Harrison Avenue renewal district

BUTTE - Harrison Avenue in Butte needs some fixing, so the is pulling out a new urban renewal district to get the job done.

“It’s a tool in our toolbox that we need to have, we’re excited to have it and we’re ready to use it,” said Butte Community Development Director Karen Byrnes.

The Harrison Avenue South Urban Renewal District was created to take an extra revenue from increased property values in the district to do improvement projects in that district.

“The district doesn’t increase anyone’s taxes, it doesn’t do anything like that, it’s just there to help really,” said Byrnes.

The city has already set up a five-member board which will oversee the district and determine what areas need attention and make infrastructure repairs in the area.

“Lack of curbs and gutters, sidewalks, stormwater systems, various inconsistency in some of the road how they’re laid out and where they don’t have the proper size, not built to standards,” said Byrnes.

The retail industry in Butte took a big hit and that’s why city planners say it’s more important than ever to try and to fix this corridor up to make it more appealing to future developers.

“Well, it is one of our main corridors in our town and one of the main areas that people who are visiting our town see and it’s for our residents too, for our own public, our own community we need to be proud of who we are and put our best foot forward,” said Byrnes.

