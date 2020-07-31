Butte vacant building ordinance demands property owners take better care of their buildings

BUTTE - Butte has updated its vacant buildings ordinance to make sure owners of historic buildings in Uptown take better care of their buildings.

A major change to the ordinance requires owners to better mothball their vacant structures by repairing any leaks, neatly boarding up windows and improve the general appearance of the building. City officials say there's been increased interest from outside developers looking to purchase these historic properties.

“Incredible examples of commercial architecture, residential architecture from the turn of the century and it is a real appeal. People from the outside come in and then they see that, sometimes it's hard for us to see it here, but it's a real asset,” said Butte Historic Preservation Officer Mary McCormick.

The ordinance requires owners of these buildings to register with the county so officials can contact them when necessary.

