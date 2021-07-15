Campbell’s Launched A New Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup Flavor

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Not much beats a bowl of classic chicken soup on a cold winter day or when you’re under the weather, but Campbell’s is now kicking it up a notch with a twist on the beloved dish.

Available now at major retailers nationwide, new Campbell’s Chunky Spicy Chicken Noodle soup uses what Campbell’s calls a “two-pronged approach to the spice experience.” It starts with heat from capsaicin, the active component of chili peppers (like cayenne and tabasco). Then, as with a traditional hot sauce, the vinegar provides a lingering sizzle to finish.

Campbell's

Do you like it hot? If you’re more of a ramen fan, you can also find spicy chicken-flavored ramen by Nissin and Maruchan. The ramen soups come with crunchy noodles and a seasoning packet. You can add water to the ingredients and microwave or cook on the stove.

Of course, you can also make your own spicy chicken noodle (or any other flavor) of soup by simply adding spices or hot sauce. This recipe from Love & Olive Oil calls for traditional chicken soup ingredients, plus extras like shiitake mushrooms, soy sauce, Thai chilies and cilantro.

Adobe

If you’d rather stick to traditional chicken noodle soup, a simple recipe like this one from Averie Cooks is easy and only takes 30 minutes to make. It uses shredded chicken that you can roast or cook ahead of time. You can also use a store-bought rotisserie chicken.

Many chicken soup recipes make whipping up a bowl even easier by letting you use a slow cooker. You’ll find everything from creamy chicken noodle soup to Thai, Italian and even detox chicken soup.

If you’re just looking for chicken broth to sip or use in a recipe, you also might want to try this secret for making a richer chicken broth. Hint: the secret is the part of the chicken you use.

Adobe

Will you be trying Campbell’s new Chunky Spicy Chicken Noodle soup?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.