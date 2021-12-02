Carroll College men, women climb in latest NAIA basketball rankings

As conference play gets set to begin in the Frontier Conference, the Carroll College men's and women's basketball teams each rose in the NAIA national rankings that were announced on Wednesday.

The Carroll men (10-0) moved up from No. 5 in the preseason rankings to No. 4. The Saints are one of seven teams with an undefeated record in the rankings, and the only men's team from the Frontier to be in the Top 25, although Montana Tech (7-3) is receiving votes.

The Carroll women (9-2) rose from No. 6 to No. 5, with their only two losses coming to No. 3 Thomas More (Ky.) and No. 4 Southeastern (Fla.).

The Montana Western women (6-1) stayed put at No. 24, their preseason rank. The Providence women received votes.

The full poll can be found below.

Men's Poll



RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL RECORD POINTS 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) [17] 10-0 588 2 2 Loyola (La.) [3] 10-0 573 3 3 William Penn (Iowa) [1] 9-0 549 4 5 Carroll (Mont.) 10-0 532 5 7 Talladega (Ala.) 10-0 515 6 4 Arizona Christian 9-1 475 7 8 Indiana Wesleyan 8-1 474 8 9 SAGU (Texas) 6-1 457 9 14 Oklahoma Wesleyan 10-0 456 10 10 Jamestown (N.D.) 9-1 430 11 12 Science & Arts (Okla.) 6-2 367 12 17 The Master's (Calif.) 5-1 328 13 RV Grace (Ind.) 9-0 312 14 15 Stillman (Ala.) 5-1 300 15 18 College of Idaho 7-2 296 16 RV Thomas More (Ky.) 5-1 277 17 16 Georgetown (Ky.) 7-1 274 18 22 Morningside (Iowa) 5-1 259 19 RV LSU Alexandria (La.) 7-1 222 20 19 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 7-1 201 21 6 Shawnee State (Ohio) 5-2 197 22 RV Xavier (La.) 6-1 167 23 RV William Jessup (Calif.) 9-1 143 24 11 Marian (Ind.) 5-2 141 25 12 Bethel (Kan.) 6-2 131

Dropped from the Top 25: Cornerstone (Mich.), Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), Mid-America Christian (Okla.), LSU Shreveport (La.), Benedictine (Kan.)

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan 123, IU South Bend (Ind.) 110, Concordia (Neb.) 81, Park (Mo.) 74, Cornerstone (Mich.) 59, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 58, Menlo (Calif.) 38, Pikeville (Ky.) 31, Faulkner (Ala.) 21, WVU Tech 18, Southeastern (Fla.) 14, Montana Tech 13, Missouri Valley 12, Florida College 11, John Brown (Ark.) 10, Central Methodist (Mo.) 7, Northwestern (Iowa) 6, Tennessee Wesleyan 5, Westmont (Calif.) 3, Valley City State (N.D.) 3.

Women's Poll



RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL RECORD POINTS 1 2 Campbellsville (Ky.) 5-0 587 2 1 Westmont (Calif.) 6-1 565 3 4 Thomas More (Ky.) 6-1 559 4 5 Southeastern (Fla.) 7-1 530 5 6 Carroll (Mont.) 9-2 500 6 3 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 8-1 491 7 11 Central Methodist (Mo.) 8-0 476 8 8 Sterling (Kan.) 7-0 458 9 10 Marian (Ind.) 7-2 446 10 12 Morningside (Iowa) 5-2 399 11 20 The Master's (Calif.) 7-0 383 12 17 Northwestern (Iowa) 7-0 376 13 13 Indiana Wesleyan 7-2 354 14 9 Indiana Tech 9-1 351 15 7 Vanguard (Calif.) 3-1 336 16 15 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 6-2 300 17 18 Clarke (Iowa) 7-2 276 18 19 Dakota State (S.D.) 8-3 261 19 NR Rio Grande (Ohio) 11-0 245 20 NR Briar Cliff (Iowa) 5-2 181 21 23 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 7-2 175 22 16 Dordt (Iowa) 6-3 162 23 22 Loyola (La.) 5-1 161 24 24 Montana Western 6-1 141 25 NR Bryan (Tenn.) 7-0 111 25 21 Concordia (Neb.) 5-3 111

Dropped from the Poll: Rust (MIss.), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.),

Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 66, Rust (Miss.) 56, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 49, St. Francis (Ill.) 42, Bethel (Tenn.) 34, Talladega (Ala.) 25, Providence (Mont.) 23, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 18, Lyon (Ark.) 17, Georgetown (Ky.) 17, Columbia (Mo.) 13, Rochester (Mich.) 12, Tabor (Kan.) 11, Grand View (Iowa) 11, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 8, Science & Arts (Okla.) 7, Kansas Wesleyan 4, Southern Oregon 4, Menlo (Calif.) 4