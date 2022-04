GREAT FALLS — Memorial Stadium in Great Falls played host to the Frontier Conference Championships as yesterday we saw the arduous 10,000 meter race, 4x800 relay and hammer throw. Today, a much more extensive showing with the remainder of the events.

For team titles, Carroll men utilized their depth to finish first with 250 points while Montana Tech women took first with 226 points.

Full results from the two-day meet can be found here.