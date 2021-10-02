Watch

8-Man roundup: No. 4 Fort Benton takes down Choteau

Fort Benton football
Posted at 11:02 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 01:53:20-04

Fort Benton 47, Choteau 26

FORT BENTON — Andrew Ballantyne scored three touchdowns in the first half to help lift Fort Benton to a 47-26 win over Choteau.

Ballantyne scored on runs of three, two and five yards. Choteau answered early in the second half with a 46 yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 21-6.

Jackson Schmele answered with a scoring run for the Longhorns to make it 28-6 at halftime. Fort Benton moves to 5-0 on the season and will face undefeated Simms next week. Choteau falls to 1-5 and will face Chinook on Friday.

8-Man Scores

Belt 64, Rocky Boy 26
Circle 30, Westby-Grenora 22
Culbertson 32, Plentywood 22
Drummond-Philipsburg 54, Alberton-Superior 22
Ekalaka 46, Forsyth 24
Shelby 72, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 46
Sheridan 43, Ennis 28
St. Ignatius 68, Seeley-Swan 14
Thompson Falls 49, Darby 26

