The 75th Montana East-West Shrine game brings in record donations

GREAT FALLS — Last week’s 75th Montana East West Shrine game concluded what was a week full of generous donations from a number of sources going directly to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Spokane resulting in a record setting amount of money.

Below are some of the numbers that stood out provided by Montana Shriner Joe Sidor:

3100 + people in attendance at the game



710 people at the Banquet



Telethon Raised over $55,000



$50,000 from Glendive Masonic Lodge & Richland Shrine Club



Banquet brought in over $30,000



$6000 from Malta Shrine Club



$11,000 from Western Montana Shrine Club



With more than $1 million raised in the past 11 years for the Shriner's Hospital for Children, the game lives on with it scheduled next year in Butte.