Cause of death of Missoula woman found in Clark Fork River ruled accidental

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the cause of death of a Missoula woman whose body was found in the Clark Fork River over the weekend.

The Missoula Police Department report that it's been determined following an investigation that 52-year-old Kimberly A. Michell accidentally drowned and the cause of death was "non-criminal."

Law enforcement responded to a report of a body in the river near the 1100 block of West Broadway at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Saturday.

MPD spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh previously said that the body was found submerged in shallow water about five feet from the north shoreline of the river.