Child dies in ATV crash in Lake County

GREAT FALLS — An 11-year old boy from Missoula died after crashing while driving at ATV in Lake County.

It happened on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at about 2:50 p.m.

The boy was riding the ATV in the vicinity of Canal Road and Snyder Hill Lane, just northwest of Pablo.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the boy was driving north on Canal Road and tried to make a u-turn at Snyder Hill Lane.

The ATV went off the west side of the road and into an embankment where it overturned, causing blunt force trauma to the child, who died at the scene.

The MHP says that the boy was wearing a helmet.

The name of the child has not yet been released.



