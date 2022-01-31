Child's death in Great Falls was not criminal

GREAT FALLS — The death of 8-year old Lawrence "Wubby" Mathew Lee Brasda in Great Falls was not criminal.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki said on Monday that there will be no criminal charges filed in connection with Brasda's death.

Police found Brasda dead at a residence after receiving a call about an unresponsive child on January 3, 2022.

An autopsy was performed at the Montana State Crime Lab. Racki said the child's death was due to medical issues.

No other details have been released.

The obituary for Brasda states:

Lawrence “Wubby” Mathew Lee Brasda was born on November 7, 2013, in Great Falls, MT. His favorite color was blue, and his favorite animal was land and aquatic turtles. Wubby was a very bright student, he enjoyed his school and classes, most notably art. Wubby is dearly missed by his family, and also his close friends, schoolmates, teachers, and school staff at Whittier Elementary School.

(JANUARY 3, 2022) Authorities are investigating an unattended death on the 600 block of 13th Street South in Great Falls.

The GFPD said in a news release on Monday evening that there is no threat to the public.

No other details have been released at this point, including the suspected cause of death or the identity, age, or gender of the person who died.

