Watch
NewsNational NewsNewsy

Actions

China puts space station module into orbit

items.[0].videoTitle
China Space Station
Posted at 10:32 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 12:32:50-04

China has sent the main module of its first permanent space station into orbit.

The launch of the so-called "Heavenly Harmony" begins the first of 11 missions necessary to complete, supply and crew the station by the end of 2022. 

In a message, President Xi Jinping congratulated launch center staff, saying the project was an important part of China's strategy to develop its technology and aerospace industries. 

Beijing began working on a space station plan in 1992.

This story was originally published by Adam Elrashidi at Newsy.

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Newsy 2021

It’s the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!