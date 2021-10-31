Watch

Class A roundup: Billings Central punishes Libby 54-12

Posted at 8:23 AM, Oct 31, 2021
Billings Central 54, Libby 12

BILLINGS - If Billings Central is saving its best for last this football season, the Rams could make a nice playoff run.

Central (7-2) scored on its opening possession and led 21-0 midway through the first quarter Saturday on the way to a 54-12 opening-round playoff win over Libby (4-6) in Billings.

Kade Boyd opened the scoring with an eight-yard touchdown run, The Loggers fumbled on their first play from scrimmage and Central quickly took advantage when quarterback Adam Balkenbush hit Clay Oven over the middle for a circus catch touchdown.

The Rams took advantage of big special teams play as well. Later in the first quarter, Devon O'Neill blocked a punt before Boyd grabbed it out of the air and ran 15 yards for another a 21-0 lead after one.

Cy Stevenson put Libby on the board with 1:24 left in the half on a one-yard dive, but Central answered when Balkenbush hit Clay Oven over the top for a 44-yard score to make it 28-6 at halftime.

The Rams led 40-6 after three quarters before convincingly advancing to next week's Class A quarterfinal round when they travel to Polson.

Frenchtown 17, Whitefish 14

WHITEFISH— In a back-and-forth battle between two Western A teams, the visiting Frenchtown Broncs took a late lead and held on to beat Whitefish 17-14. With the win, the Broncs advanced to the Class A quarterfinals against Laurel.

Frenchtown's Garret Schmill got the Broncs on the board early with a rushing touchdown, and then the Broncs added a field goal to take a 10-0 lead into halftime.

Coming out of the half, Whitefish's Body Smith hauled in an incredible 30-yard pass for a touchdown for the Bulldogs' first points. On Whitefish’s next possession, quarterback Fynn Ridgeway snuck it in for the touchdown, and the Bulldogs would take the lead 13-10.

Whitefish would then attempt an onside kick, but it was unsuccessful, giving the Broncs good field position. On the same drive Frenchtown took advantage, with Noah Roasch punching in a short run to give the Broncs the lead for good at 17-13.

Class A scores

Miles City 21, Columbia Falls 20
Sidney 17, Dillon 14

