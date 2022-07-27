Coastal Grandmother Style Is A Breezy Decor Trend You Can Use Anywhere

You don’t have to have grandchildren or even live on the shore to dive into a popular style of home decor called coastal grandmother. Although both aesthetics have similar origins, coastal grandmother is not as nostalgic or stuffy as the grandmillennial home decorating trend that found popularity a couple of years ago.

So what is coastal grandmother style? According to Lex Nicoleta, the social media influencer who coined the term, if you love Nancy Meyers movies, coastal vibes, Ina Garten and cozy interiors, you might just be a coastal grandmother — no matter your age, situation or location.

“I would describe it as very neutral, classic staples in light shades … it’s very crisp, very clean,” New York City-based personal stylist Samantha Brown told “Today.” “It’s sort of like a nod to this timeless, moneyed — but not flashy — coastal grandma.”

If you aspire for a home that looks elegant and fashionable yet cozy and lived in, coastal grandmother might be for you. Keep reading to find out more about the defining aspects of this trending style.

Coastal Grandmother Colors and Textures

A palette of shades of white makes the ideal background for a room in the coastal grandmother decorating style. Neutral, seashore shades like beige and taupe along with blue, gray and green that remind you of the sea tie up the color scheme.

“Defined by the use of natural light, high–quality natural materials, a soft color palette and an abundance of foliage and flowers, coastal grandmother creates an inviting, effortlessly elegant and livable interior that feels like home,” Louise Wicksteed, design director at the English interior design firm Sims Hilditch, told Homes & Gardens.

Cotton and linen in a variety of weights and styles add inviting interest. For instance, you might have sheer cotton window treatments, linen-covered throw pillows and a soft, chunky throw in your bedroom.

Furnishings and Accents for a Coastal Grandmother Home

Furniture pieces made from wood and other natural fibers like rattan, jute and sisal enhance the easygoing, beachy vibe of the coastal grandmother interior. Live plants, bowls of fruit and fresh flowers can add splashes of color here and there. Although you wouldn’t want an abundance of nautical-themed accents, an unobtrusive branch of driftwood could also fit the aesthetic.

Handmade ceramics or terra cotta planters, brass fixtures, oversized woven baskets and comfy floor poufs can bring a coastal grandmother-inspired room together. Of course, incorporating your favorite artwork and decor pieces lets you create a chic, welcoming space that is truly your own.

“Coastal grandmother is about utilizing what you have available to you in the form of heirlooms and mixing it with elements that encourage relaxation and calm,” Joelle Smith, of the Jamaica-based design firm If Walls Could Talk, told Martha Stewart. “After two years of a pandemic, this is exactly the mood we want to capture — that feeling of being with family in what you consider a safe space.”

See, you may have been a coastal grandmother this whole and not even realized it.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.