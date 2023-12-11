Bobby Hauck, Keelan White, Riley Wilson preview Montana's FCS semifinal game against North Dakota State

MISSOULA — Only four teams remain, and the No. 2 Montana Grizzlies are rolling into the FCS semifinals this week, with one more win needed to get to the national championship game in Frisco, Texas.

The Griz (12-1) won an instant classic over No. 7 Furman last Friday, 35-28 in overtime, to get back to the semifinal round for the first time since 2011. UM is hosting a semifinal game for the first time since 2009.

Up next, it's the program of the last decade-plus in the FCS in the North Dakota State Bison (11-3). NDSU blew past No. 3 South Dakota 45-17 on Saturday.

The two teams are meeting for the 10th time, and NDSU holds a 5-4 advantage over UM, including a 2-0 mark in playoff meetings. However, Saturday's game will be the first time the two have met in the playoffs in Missoula.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, junior wide receiver Keelan White and sophomore linebacker Riley Wilson met with the media on Monday for their weekly press conference to break down the upcoming semifinal game against the Bison.

Kickoff for Saturday's game will be at 2:30 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

