Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Junior Bergen, TraJon Cotton break down win over Furman in FCS playoffs

MISSOULA — The No. 2 Montana Grizzlies won a thriller over the No. 7 Furman Paladins 35-28 in overtime on Friday night at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The Grizzlies improved to 12-1 on the season and won their ninth straight game while UM punched its ticket to the FCS semifinal round next weekend. Meanwhile, the Paladins saw their season come to a close at 10-3.

After the game, UM head coach Bobby Hauck, junior wide receiver Junior Bergen and senior safety TraJon Cotton met with the media to break down Montana's thrilling victory over Furman.

UM will next play the winner of North Dakota State and South Dakota next weekend in Missoula.

