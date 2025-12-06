Montana flexes muscles, powers past South Dakota State 50-29 in FCS playoffs

MISSOULA — If there was any worry about Montana’s second-round FCS playoff matchup against perennial contender South Dakota State it dissipated relatively quickly.

The No. 2-seeded Grizzlies, rebounding from a loss to rival Montana State two weeks ago, were the superior team Saturday in a 50-29 postseason victory over the 14th-seeded Jackrabbits at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Keali’i Ah Yat threw for 360 yards and four touchdowns, Eli Gillman rushed for 135 yards and two TDs, Michael Wortham had 147 all-purpose yards and Montana rolled.

Coming in, the Jackrabbits were uncharacteristically low-seeded — in part because they lost four of five games without strong-armed quarterback Chase Mason during the regular season. But Mason returned healthy for last week’s playoff blowout of New Hampshire, and the Jacks were purportedly back to their old selves.

Not so. Montana took command in the second and third quarters to advance to the quarterfinal round where it will host No. 11 seed South Dakota next weekend.

The Grizzlies improved their overall record to 12-1 while South Dakota State ended its season with a 9-5 mark.

It was the 11th all-time meeting between the Grizzlies and Jackrabbits, and Montana extended its series lead to 9-2. The Griz also earned retribution for postseason losses to SDSU in each of the past two seasons, including the FCS title game in Frisco, Texas, in the 2023 season. The Jackrabbits have never won in Missoula.

THE GAME TURNED WHEN …: Ah Yat found Rocker with a 5-yard touchdown pass with six seconds left in the first half. The Grizzlies’ defense forced a punt on South Dakota State’s previous possession and Montana moved 59 yards on eight plays with time winding down on its ensuing drive, capped by Ah Yat’s short flick to Rocker to build a 22-14 lead at the break. It was the second of Rocker's two TD catches.

Then in the third quarter, Drew Deck made a spectacular diving catch in the end zone on a fade pass from Ah Yat and Montana was in control leading 29-14.

DEFENSE RISES UP: After the Grizzlies went down 14-6 after a short TD run by Mason on a broken play, their defense rose up and forced five consecutive punts when it mattered most.

In their six offensive possessions combining the second and third quarters, the Jackrabbits couldn’t muster a drive longer than 39 yards. SDSU didn’t score again until a short run by Mason with 10:38 left. In the end, the Grizzlies held SDSU to 61 rushing yards.

Mason threw for 356 yards; 95 of those came on a catch and run by Grahm Goering that gave the Jacks a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Mason was also intercepted twice.

DECKED OUT: Deck’s touchdown catch in the third quarter was perhaps the most acrobatic effort of any Griz player this season.

With South Dakota State bringing pressure on a second-and-11 play, Ah Yat lofted the ball perfectly toward the end zone down the near sideline where Deck laid out in a full stretch to haul it in for a 29-yard score. The play was reviewed by the official and the catch was upheld for Montana to take a 29-14 lead.

The senior from Kalispell Glacier was one of nine Griz pass-catchers, and finished with three receptions for 43 yards.

WHAT’S NEXT: Montana now moves on to the quarterfinal round and will host South Dakota next weekend at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Coyotes trounced No. 6 seed Mercer 47-0 on the road in a quarterfinal game on Saturday; they defeated Drake 38-17 in the opening round last week.

The Griz lead the all-time series against South Dakota 14-6. Though Montana has played South Dakota State five times in the playoffs, it has never played South Dakota in a postseason game. Next week’s kickoff time is yet to be announced.

