Photos: No. 2 Montana outlasts No. 7 Furman in FCS playoffs OT thriller

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) breaks a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) scores a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense makes a stop against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) calls a play against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs with the ball against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a first down against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Garrett Hustedt (56) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) speaks with Ryan Tirrell (44) and Levi Janacaro (37) during UM's game against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Hayden Harris (48) and senior Levi Janacaro (37) make a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) gets a first down against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The Furman Paladins score a touchdows during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Fireworks illuminate Washington-Grizzly Stadium as Montana takes the field against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Garrett Hustedt (56) pressures the quarterback against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) breaks a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck meets with his team against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense pumps up the crowd against the Furman Paladins in overtime during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs a quarterback keeper against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Cannon Panfiloff (69) makes a block for freshman Eli Gillman (10) against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) fights for yards against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana fans celebrate a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) makes a reception for a first down against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) fight for yards against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Junior Trevin Gradney (27) and the University of Montana football team takes the field against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) scores a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) fights for yards against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Tyler Flink (54) and senior Braxton Hill (35) make a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Garrett Hustedt (56) speaks with his team before a play against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Furman quarterback Tyler Huff throws a pass against Montana during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) yells to the sideline against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana celebrates a win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck speaks with his team during a timeout against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Senior AJ Forbes (57) and the University of Montana football team celebrates a win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Junior Aaron Fontes (14) and the University of Montana football team celebrates a win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana's Jaxon Lee celebrates with a fan after UM's win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana's Eli Gillman celebrates UM's win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana's Eli Gillman celebrates UM's win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana celebrates a win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nico Ramos (83) kicks an extra point against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana celebrates a win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Kale Edwards (0) makes a sack against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Alex Gubner (99) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana's Riley Wilson celebrates UM's win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana defense makes a stop against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) advances the ball against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a catch against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) fights for yards against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) makes a catch for a first down against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Garrett Graves (5) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana Grizzlies kick an extra point against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Garrett Graves (5) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

