Watch Now

Photos: No. 2 Montana races past Delaware in snowy playoff matchup

Photos from No. 2 Montana's game against Delaware in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE4.jpg University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) scores a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE5.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) leaps into the endzone for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE6.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE7.jpg against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE9.jpg The University of Montana takes the field against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE8.jpg University of Montana sophomore Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE31.jpg University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) catches the ball and runs it for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE33.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE32.jpg University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) catches the ball and runs it for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE35.jpg University of Montana Mascot 'Monte' plays in the snow during the game against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE34.jpg University of Montana senior Alex Gubner (99) prepares for a play against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE36.jpg A University of Montana fan cheers during the game against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE38.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) breaks a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE37.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) gains yards against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE39.jpg University of Montana junior Erik Barker (88) makes a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE41.jpg University of Montana junior Jaxon Lee (25) returns a fumble for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE40.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) forces a fumble that is returned for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE42.jpg University of Montana junior Jaxon Lee (25) returns a fumble for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE44.jpg University of Montana senior Corbin Walker (8) celebrates an interception against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE43.jpg University of Montana senior Corbin Walker (8) celebrates an interception against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE45.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE2.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) fights for yards against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE1.jpg University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) runs the ball against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE3.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE11.jpg The University of Montana faces off against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE10.jpg University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) scores a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE13.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) carries the ball against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE12.jpg University of Montana freshman Drew Klumph (83) kicks an extra point against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE14.jpg University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) scores a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE16.jpg University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) scores a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE15.jpg University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) scores a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE17.jpg University of Montana junior Ryan Tirrell (44) prepares for a play against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE19.jpg University of Montana junior Garrett Hustedt (56) celebrates a victory against University of Delaware after the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE18.jpg University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck meets with the University of Delaware after the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE20.jpg The University of Montana celebrates a victory against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE22.jpg University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) catches a pass against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE21.jpg University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) gains yards against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE23.jpg University of Montana senior Chris Walker (55) sizes up his opponent against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE25.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) connects with University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE24.jpg University of Montana junior Hayden Harris (48) gets a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE26.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) skips into the endzone for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE28.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) carries the ball against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE27.jpg University of Montana junior Carson Rostad (33) gets a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE29.jpg University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) sees something in the University of Delaware offense during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE30.jpg University of Montana junior Hayden Harris (48) gets a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports

Photos: No. 2 Montana races past Delaware in snowy playoff matchup

close-gallery
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE4.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE5.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE6.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE7.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE9.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE8.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE31.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE33.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE32.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE35.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE34.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE36.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE38.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE37.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE39.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE41.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE40.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE42.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE44.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE43.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE45.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE2.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE1.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE3.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE11.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE10.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE13.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE12.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE14.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE16.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE15.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE17.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE19.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE18.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE20.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE22.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE21.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE23.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE25.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE24.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE26.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE28.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE27.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE29.jpg
  • KPAX 12223 GRIZ FB DELAWARE30.jpg

Share

University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) scores a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) leaps into the endzone for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana takes the field against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) catches the ball and runs it for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) catches the ball and runs it for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana Mascot 'Monte' plays in the snow during the game against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Alex Gubner (99) prepares for a play against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
A University of Montana fan cheers during the game against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) breaks a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) gains yards against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Erik Barker (88) makes a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Jaxon Lee (25) returns a fumble for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) forces a fumble that is returned for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Jaxon Lee (25) returns a fumble for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Corbin Walker (8) celebrates an interception against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Corbin Walker (8) celebrates an interception against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) fights for yards against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) runs the ball against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana faces off against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) scores a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) carries the ball against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Drew Klumph (83) kicks an extra point against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) scores a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) scores a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) scores a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Ryan Tirrell (44) prepares for a play against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Garrett Hustedt (56) celebrates a victory against University of Delaware after the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck meets with the University of Delaware after the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
The University of Montana celebrates a victory against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) catches a pass against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) gains yards against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Chris Walker (55) sizes up his opponent against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) connects with University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Hayden Harris (48) gets a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) skips into the endzone for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) carries the ball against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Carson Rostad (33) gets a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) sees something in the University of Delaware offense during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Hayden Harris (48) gets a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next