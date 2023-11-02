Watch Now

Ty McCullouch becoming key part of Montana State offense while helping revolutionize pass game

Ty McCullouch Bobcat Insider Interview
Posted at 11:00 AM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02

BOZEMAN — One of the main reasons wide receiver Ty McCullouch landed with the Montana State football program after entering the transfer portal last offseason was for its winning culture.

He sat down with MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence to explain his 65-yard punt return against Cal Poly, why his first receiving touchdown as a Bobcat against Sacramento State was so special and working with quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott.

He also talks about his life off the field, where he spends time writing and journaling.

No. 6-ranked Montana State hosts Northern Arizona in Bobcat Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.

