The Spot – MTN coming to Spectrum in time for Big Sky Conference football season

MISSOULA — It's a good news day for television sports fans in Montana.

Charter Communications has launched The Spot – MTN to its Spectrum customers throughout the Treasure State. That means Spectrum cable customers can access all the extra programming offered by the Montana Television Network and Scripps Sports on The Spot – MTN.

The Spot – MTN, a consortium of six E.W. Scripps Company television stations in Montana (KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KBZK in Bozeman, KRTV in Great Falls, KTVH in Helena, KPAX in Missoula), will carry 13 Big Sky Conference football games and six non-conference games this season featuring the University of Montana (10 games) and Montana State (10 games).

Scripps Sports’ game coverage this fall begins Saturday, Sept. 6, with Montana State playing South Dakota State in a matchup of FCS powerhouses, and Montana hosting Central Washington. Both games kick off at 6 p.m.

The MSU-SDSU game will be broadcast on local CBS affiliates across the state except in Missoula and the Flathead Valley, where the Griz game will be on KPAX and the MSU-SDSU game will be on The Spot – MTN. In all non-KPAX markets, the Griz game will air on The Spot – MTN.

Scripps Sports’ coverage of the 2025 Big Sky Conference football season wraps up Nov. 22 when Montana and Montana State go head-to-head in their annual Brawl of the Wild. Last year’s Cat-Griz contest, the 123rd in the annual rivalry, drew nearly 130,000 viewers across Scripps stations.

The complete 2025 broadcast schedule and information on where to watch The Spot – MTN is available at mtnmontana.com.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Scripps Sports announced a five-year renewal with the Big Sky Conference earlier this year, extending their relationship through at least the 2029-30 academic year, airing conference football and basketball games across its local Scripps stations in the region.

Earlier this year, Scripps Sports announced two dynamic and seasoned broadcast teams for its Big Sky college football coverage. For the Montana State Bobcats, Ben Creighton returns to the play-by-play role along with former Montana and Montana State defensive coordinator Ty Gregorak as analyst, and Grace Lawrence serving as the sideline reporter. In the booth for the Montana Grizzlies this season will be respected play-by-play announcer Trey Bender and former Montana defensive standout and NFL player Jordan Tripp, with Kyle Hansen reporting from the sidelines.

The Spot – MTN is also the home for the Grizzly Insider with Bobby Hauck and the Bobcat Insider with Brent Vigen. New episodes premier every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m.

Hockey fans can also watch the Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Mammoth once the NHL season begins.