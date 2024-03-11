A Waiting Child: Angelo

BILLINGS - Every month MTN News features a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of the “A Waiting Child” program. This month MTN’s Casey Conlon introduces us to 12-year-old Angelo, a Billings boy who will keep you on your toes.

Angelo is eager to learn new things and loves to play video games.

"Angelo is a great kid, great to be around, he’s very much an entertainer," said Dawn Bushard, a child protection specialist. "Definitely like to get him out doin' stuff, smart kid."

Angelo is not only smart but he loves to stay active. He can pick up and play any sport he has the opportunity to try.

"I’d love a family that they never give up, likes to play video games, and makes me laugh," Angelo said.

Angelo would do well with a family who likes to stay busy and would do best with a strong male role model.

"He had a hard time growing up and he’s worked really hard, especially in the last two years, to get past his trauma," Bushard said. "He really wants a family and he deserves one. I mean, he’s a great kid."

Contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) at 1-866-9-FOSTER for more information about adoption and/or fostering.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services (CFS) Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your CFS office. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services requires and provides special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.

