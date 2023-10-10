A Waiting Child: Meet Brandon

ANACONDA — Every month, MTN News features a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family in the “A Waiting Child” program.

This month we go to Anaconda to meet 14-year-old Brandon.

Brandon loves to play video games and play sports.

“My favorite hobbies are Minecraft, pearler beads, I like to craft like candy dispensers. I’ve been crocheting many kind of things, I crocheted a little pig, a ghost, grab my ghost?”

“Brandon’s an amazing boy, I’ve known him for about five years and he has come so far during that time. Brandon loves to do games and crafts. The last time I visited Brandon in his group home, he actually had drawn me a picture, I have that in my office,” Laura Mose shared.

More than anything Brandon loves to connect with others and is looking forward to finding his forever home.

“I want a certain forever family that would take care of me and focus on me more —-and people...who likes Minecraft like me,” Brandon said.

"He’s just really excited to have an opportunity to have a family and he’s just such an amazing kid,” Moser concluded.

Contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) at 1-866-9-FOSTER for more information about adoption and/or fostering.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services (CFS) Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your CFS office. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services requires and provides special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.

