Can the Cats at Saturday's Grizzlies football game

MISSOULA - The annual Can the Cats food drive will continue on Saturday in Missoula.

Missoula Food Bank & Community Center and University of Montana Pantry staff and volunteers will be at Washington Grizzly stadium collecting food and funds.

People can make donations between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday at Washington Grizzly stadium entrances and in front of the Adams Center.

The annual, friendly off-field competition between the Missoula and Bozeman communities to see who can raise the most food and funds is already underway.

Between Nov. 5 and Nov. 19, community members can donate food and funds at over 50 community drop spots in the Missoula area.

Donations are also accepted during operating hours at the Missoula Food Bank at 1720 Wyoming Street.

Monetary donations can be made online at http://www.missoulafoodbank.org/contribute/canthecats/ .

The food bank notes $1 equals one pound during Can the Cats, and it all goes to help beat the Bobcats.